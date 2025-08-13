Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,345,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 25.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 782,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PriceSmart by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

PSMT stock opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,399.48. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,144. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $306,555. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

