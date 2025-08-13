Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 656,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

