Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 6.5%

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

