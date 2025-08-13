Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after buying an additional 7,989,877 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,279,000 after buying an additional 1,351,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 170,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

