Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.2%

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

