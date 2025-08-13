Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hub Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Up 4.2%

Hub Group stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

