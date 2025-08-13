Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.