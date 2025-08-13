Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,812.80. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,020. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,373 shares of company stock valued at $17,316,412 in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.