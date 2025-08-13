Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,568,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,782,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,420,000.

Shares of CURB stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%. Curbline Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

