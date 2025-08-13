Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NMI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

