Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 51.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $142,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,080.50. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,854,268. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

HAYW stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

