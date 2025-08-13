Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Park National by 45,219.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 67,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $137.97 and a one year high of $207.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

