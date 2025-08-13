Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $17,804,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the last quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $16,613,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,612.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 745,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after acquiring an additional 542,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,300 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

