Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifirst by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Unifirst by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Unifirst by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifirst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unifirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.85. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.34 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

