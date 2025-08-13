Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. CVB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 53,567 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. The trade was a 8.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

