Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,982,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,996,000 after buying an additional 88,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,917,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

NYSE:REZI opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 47,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 503,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,376. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 339,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,478,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,965,197.25. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,724,042 shares of company stock valued at $135,201,451 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

