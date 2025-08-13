Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Enovis alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enovis by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Enovis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 266.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enovis Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.