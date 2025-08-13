NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,454.54. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 4.7%

NBTB stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.59. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBTB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

