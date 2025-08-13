Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $100,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 27.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.