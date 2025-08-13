Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Olin by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

OLN stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Olin Corporation has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

