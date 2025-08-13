OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:KAR opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.