Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,292 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

