Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Paramount Global worth $814,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Paramount Global by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,601,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 545,448 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.