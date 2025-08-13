Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Patrick Industries by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 5.1%

PATK opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,538.80. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,387.42. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,071 shares of company stock worth $1,205,964 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

