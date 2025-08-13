PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PLDT were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in PLDT by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

NYSE:PHI opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $991.52 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

