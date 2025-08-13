PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

