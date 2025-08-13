PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.4%

SHG stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

