PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $672,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IDACORP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in IDACORP by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $126.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

