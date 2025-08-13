PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 333 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

