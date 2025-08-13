PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 333 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Price Performance
Shares of WDFC opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WD-40
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.