Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,207,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,587,000 after acquiring an additional 378,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 663,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

