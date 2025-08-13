Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Pure Storage by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

