Q4 EPS Estimates for TSE:CRR Cut by Raymond James Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
