RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 411.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 5,047.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,500 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,297,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 311,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,459,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.38 million. RLX Technology had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

RLX Technology Profile

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.