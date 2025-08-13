Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 35.0% in the first quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

