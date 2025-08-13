Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

