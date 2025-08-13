Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,410 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 4.5%

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $106.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

