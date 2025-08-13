Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 119.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,483,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $19,531,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 262,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 104,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,220. This represents a 14.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,332. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

