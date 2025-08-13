SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,225,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SiTime by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM stock opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $268.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.53.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $1,050,669.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,638.12. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $1,028,068.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,263,431.10. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,783 shares of company stock valued at $13,921,517 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

