Streaming Stocks To Follow Now – August 11th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Trade Desk, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is delivering digital content—such as movies, TV shows, music or live broadcasts—over the internet to consumers. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to subscription-based or ad-supported streaming services and the growth of on-demand media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,327,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,374,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded up $7.88 on Monday, reaching $463.86. 5,070,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,095. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.75. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $525.15.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $52.94. 31,781,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,932,565. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $13.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $692.18. 990,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $702.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.84. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $319.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.81. 5,982,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

