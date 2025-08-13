TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TEGNA by 383.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 600,407 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $7,955,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 245,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark decreased their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

