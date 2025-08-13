The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 257,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 50.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $75,795,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 58.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 313,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 114,867 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,168. This trade represents a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,388 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,113. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

