Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Toast worth $102,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,054 shares of company stock worth $17,300,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 2.01. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

