TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 200,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in TransMedics Group by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,418 shares of company stock valued at $818,833 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

