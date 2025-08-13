Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,209 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,223,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.