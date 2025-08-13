Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 74.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Under Armour by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

