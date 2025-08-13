US Bancorp DE Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $158.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

