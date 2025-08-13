US Bancorp DE Purchases 13,483 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 430.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6,828.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,557,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,285,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 616,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after buying an additional 941,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

