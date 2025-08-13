Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 990,923 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.53% of Doximity worth $707,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 196.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Doximity by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 214.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Doximity Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,934. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

