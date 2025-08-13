Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 617,384 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 617,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.35% of Exact Sciences worth $763,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

