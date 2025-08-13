Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 956,090 Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.79% of Matador Resources worth $690,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,509,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

